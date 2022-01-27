Retrospective conversion of storage room into living space allowed

A Google Street View Image Of The Shop In Coppice Road, Rugeley

The conversion was carried out on an extension at the back of a shop in Rugeley in June 2020. But a planning application was not submitted until last year.

On Wednesday Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee granted retrospective consent for the work at the Coppice Road premises.

A report to the committee said: “The wider application site comprises a two storey building used as a retail unit on the ground floor and residential accommodation on the first floor. There is a single storey flat roof extension to the rear that was for caretakers’ storage in part.

“The application site is formed of a hall with one bedroom, a kitchen and a shower room and is accessed to the rear of the building.

“There is no parking provision with the unit, however there is parking along the frontage of the wider site, which is used for the parking to the retail unit. There is no outdoor amenity space provided for the residential unit.”

Rugeley Town Council objected to the conversion and described it as an inappropriate change of use.

Town councillor Christine Martin questioned why the extra living space was needed when there was already a flat above the shop. She added that an application would never have been submitted if she had not informed the planning department that the change of use had taken place and asked for it to be refused retrospective permission.

The application was recommended for approval by planning officers before Wednesday’s meeting, subject to conditions including the fencing off of an area outside the building to create a private outdoor space. Committee members were told that they could not refuse consent on the grounds the application was retrospective.

Planning officer Richard Sunter said: “Some things are done because people don’t realise they need planning permission. I know it grates on some people because it doesn’t seem right but the planning system does allow for it to come forward (retrospectively).”

Councillor Lisa Wilson asked: “Has anyone been to this property to check it has been developed to liveable standards? I’m thinking of the width of the walls and the insulation.

“Surely it would be better to see what it looks like now on a site visit?

Mr Sunter responded that monitoring the development quality would not be part of the planning process, but would be a matter for the building control team to consider.

Committee members approved the plans but also called for the case to be referred to Building Control.