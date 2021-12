Photo: Cannock Police

The Mk2 grenade was found by a member of the public in Cannock Chase in the early hours this morning.

Officers from Rugeley assisted the Army's Bomb Disposal Unit to carry out a controlled explosion.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Earlier today, officers from Rugeley assisted the Bomb Disposal Unit carry out a controlled explosion after a live WW1 Mk2 Hand Grenade was found by a member of public on Cannock Chase.