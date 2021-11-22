Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on A51 bypass

A woman was seriously injured in a two-car crash on the A51 Rugeley bypass.

Station Road, Rugeley. Photo: Google

A 28-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries after receiving advanced trauma care on scene.

A black Vauxhall Insignia and a white Toyota Aygo collided between Station Road and Wolsely Road at around 10.50am on Sunday.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

Two men also sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening while another man was assessed but did not require treatment.

Any witnesses are asked to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident number 289 of 21 November, or call 101 - alternatively, email CIU@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk

