Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on A51 bypass

Station Road, Rugeley. Photo: Google

A 28-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries after receiving advanced trauma care on scene.

A black Vauxhall Insignia and a white Toyota Aygo collided between Station Road and Wolsely Road at around 10.50am on Sunday.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

Two men also sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening while another man was assessed but did not require treatment.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.41am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Rugeley Eastern Bypass, Rugeley.

"Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival, we found four patients. The first patient, the driver of the first car, a woman, had sustained serious injuries, she received advanced trauma care on scene and was conveyed to Royal Stoke Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.

"The second and third patients, both men from the second car, had sustained injuries not considered to be life threatening, both were conveyed to Royal Stoke Hospital via land ambulance.

"A fourth patient was assessed and did not require treatment and was discharged on scene."