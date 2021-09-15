Missing Staffordshire woman found dead

RugeleyPublished:

A woman who went missing in Staffordshire has been found dead.

Theresa Steele, 30, had last been seen in Rugeley on Monday.

Staffordshire Police launched an appeal for help tracking her down after she was seen near the Trent & Mersey Canal walking towards Wolseley Bridge.

However on Tuesday afternoon a body was recovered on open land near Wolseley Bridge.

The body has been formally identified as Theresa.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Detectives have called off the search for missing person Theresa Steele.

Sadly, the body of a woman, which has been formally identified as 30-year-old Theresa, was recovered on open land"

"A report will be prepared for HM Coroner."

