Air heaters to be torn down at Rugeley Power Station in latest demolition on the site

Air heaters at Rugeley Power Station will be demolished on Thursday. Photo: ENGIE

The steel structures – approximately 35m high – will be brought down on Thursday at 10am with no impact on people or businesses nearby.

The demolition was previously scheduled to take place on April 19 but was delayed due to birds nesting on the tall structure, chiefs have said.

An exclusion zone will be in place before, during and after the controlled demolition, but it will be well within the power station boundary fence.

It means there will be no public access to the site – or designated viewing area – and there will be no impact on roads, or any road closures, nearby.

Staffordshire Police will be in attendance and have asked for people to consider the Covid-19 restrictions which will be enforced if appropriate.

The work will allow for the mechanical demolition of the remaining structures in that area, with the demolition of the site set to be completed later this year.

ENGIE, which owns the site, has been granted outline planning permission to transform the area into 2,300 low-carbon homes, employment space, parkland and a new all-through school.