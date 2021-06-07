Major redevelopment the next step in Rugeley Power Station's history

The towers were demolished on Sunday

The four cooling towers at Rugeley Power Station were demolished on Sunday with owner ENGIE hoping the demolition programme will be completed later this year.

And, once demolition is finally complete, the work to transform it will start – with 2,300 low-carbon homes, parkland and an all-through school planed.

It comes after ENGIE was granted outline planning permission from both Cannock Chase District Council and Lichfield District Council.

Remediation work is expected to be complete by winter next year as part of the Rugeley 'masterplan' which includes more than 12 acres of employment space.

An artist's illustration of a community square

The new homes will be complemented by numerous open spaces and the owners have been working with Staffordshire Wildlife Trust and the Environment Agency to draw up the plans.

There will also be trails for running, walking and cycling in addition to sports facilities including cricket, hockey, tennis and football pitches, with a new country park called Riverside Park created.

The site's Borrow Pit Lake is planned to be used for a variety of water sports whilst a new neighbourhood centre and dentist facility will also be delivered as part of the scheme. And the on-site employment zone will look to attract digital and tech companies as well as affordable workspace for small and medium-sized businesses.

And bosses at ENGIE say they are looking to see how they can support – and enhance – amenities in the area for people, including the model railway, allotments and the canal.

What was left of one of the towers after the blast

Meanwhile, the all-through school – which will cater for up to 1,400 pupils and a nursery – will be built on the site and is due to open its doors in September 2023.

The free school will be run by the John Taylor Multi Academy Trust with CEO Mike Donoghue saying they will do all they can to make the school "outstanding".

The school is one of 21 Government-approved new free schools which will give parents greater choice of schools in underperforming areas, Ministers have said.

Free schools are state-funded, non-profit schools which can be set up and run by teachers, parents and community groups in response to demands for better education provision.