Public urged to stay away and watch Rugeley Power Station demolition online

The Rugeley Power Station cooling towers seen from Thorn Close

The four cooling towers, which each stand at around 117 metres tool, are due to be demolished at 11am on Sunday.

Nearby roads will be closed and an exclusion zone will be in place throughout Sunday morning, with police warning people to stay away and watch the demolition virtually.

The moment the towers are blown up will be shown live on expressandstar.com.

Officers from Cannock Chase neighbourhood policing team will be helping with road closures to ensure the exclusion zone is secure and that coronavirus guidelines are adhered to.

The exclusion zone will extend along the A51 between the Trent Valley roundabout and the new Hawksyard Estate roundabout from 5.30am to around 3pm on Sunday.

A diversion will be signposted and it is hoped that the closures will be lifted by midday.

The demolition is the ninth to take place at the site and there is no public viewing area.

A further demolition of a smaller structure is also due to take place on the same day, having previously been delayed due to Covid restrictions.

Company ENGIE hopes that the full demolition of the site will be completed by the end of the year as part of its plans to redevelop the area.

Chief Inspector Becky Hyde, from the local policing team, said: “Though I understand the public’s interest in this demolition, I would urge them to not attend the location on the day as there are no public viewing facilities.

“In addition, in-line with latest coronavirus restrictions, residents are not encouraged to attend in order to help protect themselves and others from the virus.

“Anyone who wishes to watch the demolition can do so online and this is the safest way to spectate the event.

“Officers will assist staff at the site on the day and engage, explain and encourage individuals to stick to the rules.

“However, where there are clear breaches of coronavirus restrictions, officers will not hesitate to carry out positive enforcement action where necessary in order to keep people safe.”