Power station's iconic towers to remain in place - for now

By Carl Jackson | Rugeley | News | Published:

The landmark cooling towers at Rugeley Power Station could remain in place for nearly three years.

It was hoped demolition may start this year but owners Engie are still in the process of hiring a demolition contractor whilst stating the towers would be among the last structures at the complex to be removed.

A spokesman said: “ENGIE are still in the process of selecting a demolition contractor and have not yet made an appointment. The demolition will last nearly three years with the cooling towers being towards the end of the timeline.”

The future redevelopment of the 372-acre site has recently been dealt a blow after it was revealed it may have to be put on hold until HS2 was completed.

Lichfield District Council warned the scheme, which promises hundreds of homes and jobs, may not even be deliverable by 2029.

The power station shut down in June last year.

