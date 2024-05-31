Fundraiser set up for funeral costs of three teenagers who died after Penkridge crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tragedy unfolded in Cannock Road on May 25 when the Ford Ka the teens were travelling in hit a tree.

Emergency services were called shortly before midnight and pronounced Welsh teenagers Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, aged 18, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, aged 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old girl, Sophie Bates, from Stafford, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition where she died on Tuesday.

Sophie Bates died after the crash in Penkridge

A second 17-year-old girl, who was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the collision, has been discharged from hospital, Staffordshire Police confirmed on Thursday.

Now, an online fundraiser has been set up by friends of the families to help pay the funeral costs.

The GoFundMe page was launched on Thursday and had generated around £600 out of its £15,000 goal in the first four hours.

Morgan Jones, aged 17, died after the crash

A message on the fundraising site reads: "Hi, I’m Hannah. I am raising funds for my friends families to help support them with funeral costs or anything else they may need financial support with during this time.

"Sadly, Dafydd, aged 18, and Morgan, aged 17, died on Saturday at the scene of a road traffic collision. Sophie, aged 17, died on Tuesday.

"They were all lovely, fun, kind hearted young people with their whole lives ahead of them and what their families are going through is unimaginable.

"If you can help even with the smallest of donations I’m sure it will mean so much to them."

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, aged 18, died after the crash

The families of the teens who lost their lives in the fatal crash issued touching tributes to them in the days following their deaths.

The loved ones of Dafydd Hûw said he was the "kindest, loving person you could wish to meet", while Morgan Jones was described as being "loved by everybody".

In a tribute released by Staffordshire Police on Thursday, Sophie Bates' devastated family described her as "full of fun and beyond witty".

A Welsh flag has been tied to a tree on Cannock Road in tribute to the teenagers, along with several bouquets of flowers and touching messages which also adorn the scene of the crash.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal crash in Penkridge

Staffordshire Police is investigating the incident and has urged witnesses, or people with information about the car leading up to the collision, to come forward.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact the force by emailing ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, calling 101 quoting incident number 813 of May 25, or via Live Chat on its website.

People who would like to donate to the fundraising page and help towards the funeral costs should visit the GoFundMe page.