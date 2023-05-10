Train services left with delays and cancellations after signalling fault

The signalling fault caused services between Stafford and Wolverhampton to be cancelled and delayed

West Midlands Railways posted a message on its Twitter page and website to inform travellers of a fault with the signalling system between Wolverhampton and Stafford.

The fault, which was reported around 1.47pm, meant that all trains between the two major hubs, including services to Penkridge, were cancelled, delayed or revised as engineers worked to fix the problem.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said that the rail provider expected the disruption to last until 3pm, but also said it could not estimate how long the problem would last.

The spokesman said: "We've been told that there is a fault with the signalling system between Wolverhampton and Stafford.

"We cannot currently estimate how long the problem will last.

"We will now work to understand how this will impact our service and provide you with our advice shortly.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.