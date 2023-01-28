Long disused pub up for sale three years after house plan thrown out

The New Inns, Kiddemore Green Road. Picture: Google Street View

The planning application to turn The New Inns in Kiddemore Green Road, Brewood, into a home was previously refused on the basis that it would result in 'the permanent loss of a community/social facility' in the village.

The pub is now being listed by agency Fine Touch Services on Zoopla for £750,000.

The listing on Zoopla reads: "Commercial property for sale. It was a pub, and planning permission was refused for redevelopment."

An appeal to turn the former rural pub into a five-bedroom property was refused by councillors in February 2020, before an appeal was dismissed six months later.

The once 'very popular' county pub has been closed for six years due to lack of trade, and considered by the the owners as 'unviable'.

The rejection by South Staffordshire Council planning committee also stated that the conversion would not be in line with the council's 'core strategy' which seeks to 'support the retention of local services and facilities in the interest of sustainable communities'.

Some comments submitted to the council were in favour of the idea, but others disagreed.