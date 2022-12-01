Cyclist, 78, killed in A41 crash is named as inquest opens

The A41 crossroads where the collision took place. Photo: Google

Hugh Gerald Canning, a retired civil engineer, was riding on the A41 Albrighton bypass on November 20 when he was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Jimny. It happened at the crossroads with Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road at around 11.20am.

A hearing at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, was told that Mr Canning, from Penkridge, south Staffordshire, suffered serious injuries and his death was confirmed at the scene at 11.43am.

The police are still investigating the circumstances of the collision. Mr Canning's body was identified at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by his son.

The full inquest was adjourned to March 7 next year.