Cyclist, 78, dies after crash at A41 crossroads

The crossroads on the A41 bypass. Photo: Google

The incident, which involved a mini-SUV took place at around 11.20am on Sunday.

It happened near Albrighton, at the crossroads with Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road.

West Mercia Police said the cyclist was from Penkridge and appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

A spokesman for the force said: "A mini SUV (Suzuki Jimny) collided with a cyclist around 11.20am, on Sunday, November 20, at the cross roads with Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road.

"The cyclist, a 78-year-old man from Penkridge, sadly died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported.