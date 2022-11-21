Notification Settings

Cyclist, 78, dies after crash at A41 crossroads

By Dominic RobertsonPenkridgePublished: Last Updated:

A 78-year-old cyclist died after a collision on the A41 and police are appealing for dash cam footage that may help with their investigations.

The crossroads on the A41 bypass. Photo: Google
The incident, which involved a mini-SUV took place at around 11.20am on Sunday.

It happened near Albrighton, at the crossroads with Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road.

West Mercia Police said the cyclist was from Penkridge and appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

A spokesman for the force said: "A mini SUV (Suzuki Jimny) collided with a cyclist around 11.20am, on Sunday, November 20, at the cross roads with Shackerley Lane and Rectory Road.

"The cyclist, a 78-year-old man from Penkridge, sadly died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam is asked to please email nathan.johnson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 205 of November 20."

