The destroyed combine harvester after the fire had been put out. Photo: Rising Brook Community Fire Station

Firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the field off Congreave Lane, Congreave, just before 5.50pm yesterday.

Crews from Brewood, Cannock, Penkridge, Rising Brook and Stafford attended the scene, where they found the farm machinery well-alight.

The combine harvester on fire near Peknridge. Photo: Rising Brook Community Fire Station

The fire was contained to the combine and crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby standing crop.

A total of four pumps, a water carrier, two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.

The destroyed combine harvester after the fire had been put out. Photo: Rising Brook Community Fire Station

The combine harvester on fire near Peknridge. Photo: Rising Brook Community Fire Station

No one was reported injured and the cause of the fire was later deemed to be accidental.