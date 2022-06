CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 23/05/22.Eva Abley from Cannock, who wowed the judges on Britain's Got Talent with her comedy act..

The run and fun day on Sunday, July 10.

Tim Rowlands, from Penkridge Round Table, said: "We are very happy to announce that Penkridge Round Table's 2022 official race starter is local super star, Eva Abley.

"Fresh from the final of Britain's Got Talent, Eva will be launching our fun runners on their tour around Penkridge.