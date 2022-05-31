Big names descend on Penkridge for Jubilee festival

Wynne Evans - the Go Compare Man

Penkridge Open Air starts tomorrow and runs until Sunday June 5, with plenty of special acts to get the crowds excited.

Black Lace will perform on Thursday, while Wynne Evans – the Go Compare Man – will show off his well-known vocal range on Sunday.

The D Day Darlings

Fresh from their live performance at Britain's Got Talent this weekend, patriotic group the D-Day Darlings will also perform for audiences on Sunday.

The jam-packed festival will be held at the Penkridge Sports and Recreation Centre in Monckton and is run and produced by local company, Jon Smith Entertainment Services.

Managing director Jon Smith said: “After a tough few years for the entertainment industry, we want to come back strong.

“This is a great opportunity for a celebration, and where better to hold it than in our local community?

“I grew up in Staffordshire, attending school in Penkridge and now my company is based in Wolverhampton, but sends tours and shows all over the world!

“We believe it’s important to give back, and that’s why all the profits from this show will be going to local charities.”

The charities he’s planning on donating to include the Midlands Air Ambulance, Penkridge and District First responders, and the Monckton Committee and Litter Pickers.

These charities have been chosen as they support the local community and the event, but also have attended to the company in their time of need.

Sadly in October 2021 one of the casual engineers and Open Air Stage Managers for Jon Smith Entertainment Services, 35-year-old Rupert Jones, was taken ill during show rehearsals at the company’s Wolverhampton venue and tragically passed away, an incident which was attended by the Midlands Air Ambulance.

One of the stages this year has been named in Mr Jones’ honour, and organisers know he would have been working hard to support this event again this year.