Search for owner of huge stray tortoise found alone in field

The red-footed tortoise was found in fields near Church Eaton, between Penkridge and Newport, on Tuesday, with concerns raised for his back feet which were seen to be bleeding.

RSPCA inspector Heather Morris picked up the tortoise and took him to a vet where he was given an examination.

She said: "This poor tortoise was found in a field.

"He is quite a size, so I can understand why he was spotted - he is just beautiful. I normally pick up little tortoises but he is huge.

"When I went to collect him I took a large bird box with me, but I soon realised he wasn’t going to fit, he was over nine kilograms.

"There was no sign on examination of any cuts or bleeding so we let him wander around the surgery, he appears to be in good health."

The tortoise is not microchipped, therefore his home is currently unknown, with the RSPCA appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Heather added: "Hopefully we can track them down and get him safely home.

"We do sadly deal with a lot of abandoned exotic pets, so I hope this isn’t the case here."

Red-footed tortoises come from Central and South America, and can grow to more than 30cm, or 12 inches, in length and can live for around 50 years.

Heather said: "Tortoise owners often let their pets out in the garden during the summer weather and tortoises can become very active in the warm temperatures and sunshine.

"It’s really important that owners keep a close eye on their pets when outside or have a secure run to keep them in to keep them safe from other animals, and to ensure they can’t escape."