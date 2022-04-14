James Poynton

James Poynton has been described as a loving son who leaves behind a devastated family.

Police were called at 7.45pm on April 9 to Pottal Pool Road, following reports of a one-vehicle crash.

Officers attended and a black Honda Civic was found to have hit a lamppost.

Flowers were left at the scene where the car crashed into the lamppost

James, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

In a statement, James' family said: "James was a former pupil of Cannock Chase High School who went on to have a successful career with Network Rail at Stafford.

"He was a loving son, a very caring and kind natured man, with a very big heart.

"He had a family who adored him and whom he adored.

"This is a huge loss to everyone who knew and loved him.

"He leaves behind a devastated family who wish to be left to grieve in peace at this sad time."

Meanwhile, police are still appealing for information and any footage regarding the collisions.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police, said: "The family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

"A file will shortly be prepared for HM Coroner.

"Officers continue to appeal for information relating to the collision.

"Anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 719 of 9 April.

Alternatively, email the collision investigation unit directly at ciu@staffordshire.police.uk

On Monday, flowers had been left at the scene of the accident.