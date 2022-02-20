New office cabins approved for business village

Dunston Business Village. Photo: Google

Dunston Business Village, north of Penkridge, was granted permission to add five new office cabins by South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Plans for 12 extra office cabins were passed by the committee in March 2021.

And last summer consent was given for three of the new units to become an educational centre for young people with additional needs.

The latest application received unanimous support from committee members.

A report to the committee said: “Dunston Business Village is a redevelopment of a cluster of redundant agricultural buildings. The conversion of the buildings to offices for small and medium sized businesses began in 2006 following permission for the conversion of buildings which were allocated as car parking as per the original consent.

“There have been a number of planning applications relating to the site in recent years, some allowing for the expansion of the business village outside the original approved area for car parking and log cabins. It has an existing 23 log cabin office units and a further 12 log cabins with extant planning permission.

“The site relative to this application relates to land adjoining the western edges of the site. The proposed units will be sited to the north west of the established development and will require the removal of 35 car parking spaces.

“The proposed five additional log cabin office units will each measure 9.144m wide by 12.192m deep (30ft x 40ft) to provide approximately 558m² of additional office floorspace.