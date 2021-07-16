Body found in search for missing Phoenix Everill, 20

By Dayna Farrington

A body of a man – believed to be missing 20-year-old Phoenix Everill – has been found in Staffordshire.

Staffordshire Police have now called of the search for Phoenix, who was last seen in Stretton, near Penkridge, on Tuesday.

The body of a man, believed to be Phoenix, was found on Thursday, in the Penkridge area.

Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin, of CID South, said: “Phoenix’s family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this very difficult time. They are being supported by police officers.

“I would like to thank Staffordshire Search and Rescue for assisting in the search.”

Formal identification will take place in due course and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.

As is usual practice when there has been previous police contact, the force will make a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

