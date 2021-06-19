Fire crews battling to stop fire at Staffordshire farm

15 firefighters from Cannock, Penkridge and Stafford were present at the fire (Image by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue)

Crews from Cannock, Penkridge and Stafford were called to the scene of the fire at the Deanery Farm on Whiston Road in Penkridge.

More than 15 firefighters and three appliances worked to control the fire, which took hold in a large amount of logs and wood on fire next to a garage.

One appliance was used to fight the fire, while another was dampening down the area and a third helping with removing the wood from the scene.

The fire started at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to reports of a serious fire at the Deanary Farm in Penkridge.

"Crews from Cannock, Penkridge and Stafford, with three appliances and 15 firefighters, plus a safety officer, arrived at the scene to find a large number of logs and wood on fire next to a garage.

"We have had two hose jets working to put out the fire, with one appliance fighting the fire, another dampening it down and a third removing wood from the scene with a piece of farm equipment.