New charity partnership for Lichfield Co-op group and Samaritans

Central Co-op kicked off its new charity partnership with Samaritans on World Mental Health Day on October 10 with a launch event at its Support Centre in Lichfield.

The event fostered a welcoming space for Central Co-op colleagues to connect with Samaritans volunteers, learn about the critical work the charity does, and explore fundraising opportunities to support the partnership.

A key feature of the launch was the creation of a "Pledge Wall," where both Central Co-op colleagues and Samaritans volunteers wrote down their personal commitments to mental health.

The pledges reflected a deep sense of self-care and support, with messages such as: “Take time to get outdoors & be focused on being outside,” “Prioritise my own happiness more, less people pleasing,” and “Ask for help, even if it scares me.”

Central Co-op said it is committed to supporting its communities, whether it's popping into the local shop for forgotten essentials, helping families arrange a funeral that feels right for them, or supporting people of all ages through community events and groups.

Members of Central Co-op and the Samaritans celebrate the new partnership

The new partnership with Samaritans emerged after an extensive selection process, with nearly 17,000 Members participating in the vote and Samaritans being chosen.

Debbie Robbinson, chief executive at Central Co-op, said: “We’re thrilled to have Samaritans as our charity partner.

"Our Members made it clear that mental health is a priority and voted for a partner that provides essential mental health support, so we listened and acted.

"This partnership is a perfect reflection of Central Co-op’s core values of self-help, solidarity and community, and the focus Samaritans places on providing round-the-clock care and support is truly inspiring.”

Julie Bentley, CEO of Samaritans, said: “We are honoured that thousands of Central Co-op Members voted Samaritans to be their new charity partnership and there is no better time to launch our work together than on World Mental Health Day.

"It’s thanks to public donations and partnerships with generous organisations like Central Co-op that Samaritans is able to be there for anyone struggling to cope and we can’t wait to see the positive impact our work together will have.”