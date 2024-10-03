Staffordshire council grants permission for new community centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The much needed centre is set to be constructed on Yoxall Way in Streethay.

The 0.14ha parcel of land is behind the local centre close to the recently developed Miller Homes housing estate.

The application was heard by the planning committee due to the application being made by Lichfield District Council.

The community centre would provide an additional six car parking spaces, including two disabled bays and an electrical vehicle charging point.

Six overflow parking bays are also set to be provided in addition to the existing car park provision provided by the nearby businesses.

Councillor Andrew Rushton said: “I think this would be a really good thing in the area. I know that the parish council is still using Fradley Way and Netherstowe areas.

"So it would be good to have a community hub."

The building would be single storey, comprising primarily a multi-use ‘main hall’ along with a smaller multi-purpose community room.

No objections were raised by statutory consultees, however two comments were made by nearby residents.

The community centre is set to be open 6am until 11pm Monday to Friday, on Saturdays 6am until midnight and on Sunday and bank holidays 6am until 10pm.

Planning officers recommended that the application is given the green light.

Councillor Derick Cross said: “ We don’t seem to have any objections from any of the consultees, which is nice to see.

"I was involved with this many years ago when I was chair of Fradley and Streethay Parish Council and it’s taken a long time to get to this stage and I am pleased that it’s here and with us now.”