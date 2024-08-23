Episodes of popular BBC series filmed in Lichfield set to air soon

The BBC show sees antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

Camera crews visited Richard Winterton Auctioneers in October last year to capture bidding scenes at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park.

Five episodes were filmed and will screen on Thursday, September 5; Friday, September 6; Wednesday, September 11; Thursday, September 12; and Friday, September 13.

Each programme airs on BBC One at 3.45pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton was yielding the gavel on the day of filming and welcomed people to the saleroom.

“We had lots of fun hosting the Antiques Road Trip team at Lichfield last October,” he said. “Lots of people came along to the sale and we can’t wait to watch the programmes.”