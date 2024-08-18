Lichfield Council unveils commemorative plaque a year on from Knife Angel visit

The plaque, situated in a flower bed at Speakers’ Corner in Dam Street, was presented to the district in July last year following the Knife Angel’s visit and has now been unveiled more than a year on.

It was created by The British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry, home of the Knife Angel, a statue made from 100,000 blades handed in nationally during amnesties or seized by police. The striking statue was stationed next to District Council House in Frog Lane last July.

The Knife Angel's visit symbolised a campaign run by Lichfield District Council’s Community Safety Team, supported by members of the Community Safety Partnership, which highlighted the devastating effects of knife crime and was visited by more than 1,000 schoolchildren with as many pledges and messages written and tied around its security fence.

Lichfield District Council’s principal community safety officer, Yvonne James, said: “It’s hard to believe it has been a year since we had the Knife Angel in the district.

The Knife Angel was in Lichfield throughout last July

“Since then we have educated in and out of schools and we have trained people in the use of bleed kits and distributed them across Lichfield.

“We are continuing this work and will be getting more bleed kits and training out across the district and have plans for more education to be offered to our schools.”

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Councillor Richard Cox, said: “Our community safety team together with the community safety partnership works tirelessly to campaign against violence.

“Lichfield District has one of the lowest numbers of recorded incidents of violence in the county but we are not complacent.

“The campaign continues and the plaque, prominently displayed at Speakers’ Corner, stands as a symbol of it.”