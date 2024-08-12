Drug dealers jailed after raid uncovers large supply worth thousands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Michael Jones and Charlie Bayliss were both sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, August 2, having previously admitted being guilty for a range of drug offence.

Jones, 36, of Beacon Street in Lichfield, was sentenced to two-years-and-six-months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Bayliss, 19, of Kirkstall Close in Bloxwich, was jailed for four-years after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).

The pair were both arrested when officers from Staffordshire Police stormed their way into a flat in Lichfield following intelligence they were running a drug line.

The main drug phone was seized, as well as Jones’ personal phone, which was being used to advertise drugs locally.

A search of the flat led to the discovery of around £14,000-worth of cocaine, multiple deals of cannabis, cash, scales and a customer tick list.

A year before, Bayliss was arrested in a separate incident after officers stopped him on Walsall Road in Lichfield and he was found carrying a knife and cannabis.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said the arrests were part of a concerted effort to crackdown on serious organised crime in the county.

The spokesman said: "We’ve arrested more than 1,000 people suspected of drug and weapon offences since we launched a crackdown on serious organised crime in May last year.

"Officers are continuing to work proactively to target groups and individuals responsible for high-harm crimes, including county lines drug distribution, illegal firearms activity, modern slavery, and cyber-crime in our county."