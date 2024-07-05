He said the people of the city owed him nothing, and he wished his successor well.

Dave Robertson becomes the first Labour MP for Lichfield since the seat was created in its present form in 1997, after he beat Sir Michael by 810 votes.

Sir Michael, who was first elected as MP for Mid Staffordshire in 1992, said he was disappointed but not surprised by his defeat.

"I have been the MP for 32 years thanks to the support of the people in Lichfield," he said.

"I owe Lichfield a lot, Lichfield owes me nothing."

Sir Michael said problems distributing his election material may have contributed to his defeat.