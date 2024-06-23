Cathedral begins new partnership scheme with local businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The cathedral has launched a new Corporate Patrons Scheme, which offers local businesses the chance to play a role in keeping the 1,300-year-old building open for all, for generations to come.

The first businesses to join this scheme are BHB Architects, Jayman Estate Agents, Richard Winterton Auctioneers and the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce.

The scheme offers a wide range of benefits for businesses, including exclusive events and the unique opportunity to see behind-the-scenes of the Cathedral.

A spokeswoman for Lichfield Cathedral said: "The Cathedral carries out an active programme of services and other events throughout the year, with organists and choristers providing music at our daily services.

"There has been a cathedral in Lichfield since 670; the current building dates to the 12th century, housing priceless art and artefacts.

"The annual running costs and upkeep of the Cathedral currently stands at around £5,000 per day, two thirds of which comes from the generosity of our donors, supporters and volunteers which we could not do without."

Dr Marie Janson, director of development at Lichfield Cathedral said: “Lichfield Cathedral has a special place in the hearts and minds of people in Lichfield and surrounding counties.

"By joining the Corporate Patrons Scheme, businesses will play an important role helping us keep Lichfield Cathedral as a place of welcome and solace to all, as well as being a magnificent national and international visitor attraction.”

Andrew Hayward, Managing Director at BHB Architects said: “BHB Architects have generously supported Lichfield Cathedral for many years and we are delighted to be part of the new Corporate Patrons scheme.”

James Greaves, Director at Jayman Estate Agents said: “Jayman Estate Agents has worked exclusively with Lichfield Cathedral for many years handling its lettings, and our annual sponsorship of the Christmas Tree has become a local tradition in Lichfield.

"We are very excited to become a Corporate Patron of Lichfield Cathedral and support this new initiative for local businesses to get behind such a special building.”

Richard Winterton said: “Richard Winterton Auctioneers have been proud sponsors of the Christmas Light Show at Lichfield Cathedral for years.

"We enjoy our involvement with the Cathedral and are delighted to have the opportunity deepen our support by becoming members of the new Corporate Patron scheme.”

Businesses who are interested in joining the scheme are invited to get in contact with Oliver Birch, the Cathedral’s Development Manager, by emailing oliver.birch@lichfield-cathedral.org or byu going to the webiste at lichfield-cathedral.org/corporatepatron