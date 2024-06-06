Appeal for information after man left with life-changing injuries

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal after the man was found with serious leg injuries, as well as head and facial injuries, on Beacon Street in Lichfield, near to the Close, in the early hours on Sunday, May 26.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries which the force said could be life-changing, and has continued to receive treatment since the incident.

The force has asked for anyone with any information or footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries in Lichfield.

"We’ve received reports that a man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries in the early hours of Sunday 26 May. The incident is believed to have taken place between 3am and 4am on Beacon Street, near The Close.

"The victim sustained a potentially life-changing leg injury, head and facial injuries.

"He was taken to hospital and continues to receive treatment.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time to get in touch.

"You can call us on 101 quoting incident number 605 of 3 June or by messaging us using Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."