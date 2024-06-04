'Kind, cheeky, witty and clever': Family's tribute to 13-year-old hit and killed by car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thomas Collett, from Lichfield, was hit by a Nissan Qashqai in Ash Grove at about 6.30pm on Friday.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Thomas died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the car, who Staffordshire Police says is known to the boy and his family, is said to be supporting officers with their investigation.

Thomas Collett died after the collision in Lichfield

In tribute, Thomas' family said: "Our darling Tom, you were the kindest, cheekiest, witty and clever little boy anyone would have met, your love for football, formula one, and your family was completely unmatched.

"Your personality shone through everything you did, from playing football, to your eating habits and wind-ups.

"We are going to miss you more than you could ever imagine, God really does take the best ones first. I hope you know how loved you were and how your memory of everyone and everything you loved will live on inside of us forever."

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Staffordshire Police is continuing to appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time, to get in touch.

People can contact the force via Live Chat on its website, by calling 101 and quoting incident 544 of May 31, or by getting in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.