Lichfield and parish village named in best UK city and village guide

Lichfield has been named one of the most desirable cities in the UK to visit and live, whereas Parish village Shenstone has been included in the best 54 villages in the country.

Shenstone was the only village listed from Staffordshire, which is one of England's biggest counties, in the Telegraph's Britain's Poshest Villages.

However, compiled by a London publication the best qualities of the village in their eyes seemed to be its residents ability to get to the capital.

The description said: "Excellent transport links. Commuter village for Birmingham and London. Average house price £657,637.

Shenstone Train Station

"Shenstone is one of a handful of villages in the area that have a direct rail link into Birmingham city centre and it is only a 10-minute drive from Lichfield Trent Valley station which has a direct train to London Euston in 90 minutes. This village suits relocating commuter families who still want to travel to the capital. Former famous residents include Sir William Parker and Helen Baxendale."

There was no mention of the village's renowned pubs, The Plough and Harrow and The Bull, as well as walks through fields and rolling hills.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant was quick to pass on the plaudits to his 70,000 followers on Twitter.

He said: "Shenstone, near Lichfield, is listed by Telegraph as the 'most desirable' village to live in Staffordshire.

"Although a City, I still regard #Lichfield as having that village quality."

The Telegraph also named Lichfield as one of the UK's best cities. As Lichfield has a cathedral it is automatically classed as city but is smaller than many towns which are trying to be cities.

The guide said: "Lichfield offers a vibrant nightlife with countryside pubs, city centre cocktail bars and everything in between. Pubs such as The Earl of Lichfield Arms are especially popular with both locals and explorers. The old-fashioned building, sat on Conduit Street beside the Samuel Johnson statue, boasts a strong ale and gin selection, homemade food and a lively but cosy atmosphere."

The train from Lichfield Trent Valley to Euston takes less than an hour and 15 minutes, and the same the other way so Londoners sick of sky high housing and gridlocked traffic might be coming the other way.