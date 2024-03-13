Construction work set to begin on Lichfield's new plaza

The Birmingham Road site, supporting the new cinema project, will commence this Spring as construction teams connect the Three Spires retail centre by removing the multi-storey car park and vacated retail units.

This marks a significant milestone in the site development and will allow contractors access to build the new public space plaza.

The new plaza is designed to be a vibrant, open-air space that will create an attractive walkway through to the upcoming cinema and provide a striking place for people to gather, relax, and enjoy before or after their movie and dining experience.

This development paves the way for new food and drink brands to join the city.

Once complete, the plaza area will host a diverse range of culinary options and exciting new food and drink brands to boost the local economy, create jobs, and enhance Lichfield's reputation as a premier destination for dining and entertainment.

Councillor Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Leisure, Parks and Major Projects, said: "We are on the brink of transforming the cityscape with this new plaza and cinema project. This is not just about building infrastructure; it's about creating a lively hub for entertainment, dining, and socialising that will enrich our community."

He added: "We can't wait to unveil the new food and drink brands over the coming months when legal negotiations are concluded. We are confident this investment by the district council will make Lichfield an even more attractive place to visit and enjoy."