Conservation applications made for upkeep of several buildings

Lichfield Council has made the applications for Listed Building Consent and Planning permissions for four buildings in the city.

These include an extension on Friary Avenue, replacement of rainwater hopper and pipe and a staircase on Pool House, a pedestrian pathway on a house on Quonians Lane and visual access alterations at the Garrick Theatre.

All applications can be seen on the Lichfield Council website and representations made by March 28.