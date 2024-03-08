Team at Lichfield company take up World Book Day challenge for great cause

The team at Legionella and Fire Safe Services, based in Lichfield, dressed up as their favourite book characters to raise funds to purchase books for local children.

The company was inspired to act after statistics from the National Literacy Trust indicated nearly 1,000,000 children lack a book of their own.

Access to books and fostering a love for reading from an early age are crucial for child development and future success and so Legionella and Fire Safe Service started a fundraising campaign on World Book Day, which has raised more than £200 so far.

Daniella Bayliss, Operations Director at Legionella and Fire Safe Services, said: "We pride ourselves on our fundraising days and events aimed at helping others.

"We have such an amazing team at LFS who always want to join in and came dressed in various costumes.

"Even our new Operations Manager, Lee Fielding, came as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

"Reading is so important for children, and no child should ever be without a book to immerse themselves in."

To support Legionella and Fire Safe Services in their mission to provide books for local children, visit justgiving.com/page/lfs-1709801335971