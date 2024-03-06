Autographs make over £2,000 at Lichfield auction

Acquired over the course of 30 years, the huge collection of six albums totalled £2,220 at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Monday, March 4.

More than 740 signatures, most on photographs but also on individual letters, notes and theatre programmes, feature in the six albums.

Global stars include Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand, Sean Connery, Paul Newman and Priscilla Presley.

The autographs were dedicatedly compiled during three decades by a man now retired and living in Lowestoft, who prefers to be identified by just his first name, Jonathan, which features in personalised inscriptions adorning many of the photographs.

Robert French, ephemera valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said: “It was very exciting to see the sheer volume of autographs from all fields.

“Not only does the archive feature some of the biggest names in the world from films, TV, radio, music and sport, the majority of the photographs and autographs were signed personally to Jonathan.

“A well-deserved auction result for a fantastic collection put together over 30 years."

