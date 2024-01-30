Plans lodged for Starbucks at Lichfield business park approved

Councillors heard that significant investment in the bus service will be made as part of the application.

The plans are part of a hybrid planning application for land at Lichfield South Business Park, off Birmingham Road.

As part of the plans Bloor Homes Midlands would relocate from its current base in Tamworth. An electric charging station and a 24 hour drive-thru Starbucks will be built.

No objections were raised by statutory authorities including both National Highways and Staffordshire County Council Highways.

As part of the scheme, £100,000 will be spent on improvements to the bus network. This involves the delivery of two new bus stops, one northbound and one southbound, a traffic island in the middle of the highway to allow for safe pedestrian crossing.

To make it safe for pedestrians and increase the use of bicycles and public transport, Birmingham Road will also see a reduction in the speed limit. Currently the road is 50mph this will be cut by 10 to 40 mph.

The site will also accommodate 15 electric vehicle charging points which have the ability to charge 30 vehicles. The new Starbucks will also employ 20 to 25 people.

Councillor Joseph Powell said: “This is a brownfield site, it’s a very useful thing we’re doing here. It is really going to promote the district."