Auction of antique oil paintings set to raise funds for Lichfield Festival

The five works were purchased by Helen and Vic Wiser in 1990 and hung at Swinfen Hall until they sold the property in 2021, at which point the paintings were consigned to the basement.

The Wisers have been sponsors of the Lichfield Festival for over 30 years and when they heard of the paintings’ fate, they asked new owner Lee Bushell if he would allow them to be auctioned off to raise funds.

“Lee readily agreed and we are hugely appreciative of his continuing support,” said Helen, who has been Chair of Lichfield Festival since 2017.

“We are also indebted to Richard Winterton, a longstanding friend of the Festival, for waiving all costs in selling these paintings.”

They go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, in the Antiques and Home Sale on Monday, February 12, starting at 9.30am.

The paintings include a 124.5cm tall three-quarter length portrait of a lady attributed to British artist Richard Buckner (1812-1882) and a portrait of Colonel John Hutchinson, one of the signatories of the death warrant of Charles I, in the style of the 17th century English school.

There is also a 262cm-wide 18th century oil copy of Italian Baroque artist Guido Reni’s fresco masterpiece ‘L’Aurora’ (Aurora) – the original Baroque ceiling fresco was painted in 1614 for the garden house adjacent to the Palazzo Pallavicini-Rospigliosi in Rome.

The other two works are an 18th century copy of Titian’s ‘Girl With A Platter Of Fruit’ and a 20th century copy of Goya’s ‘The Dance of San Antonio de la Florida’ painted by South American artist Enriques Lagares.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: “The Lichfield Festival has been bringing an eclectic programme of arts and entertainment to Lichfield for more than 40 years.

"We hope the paintings will bring in a good sum to help the Festival continue to flourish.”

The catalogue can be viewed online via richardwinterton.co.uk a week before the sale and viewing in person at The Lichfield Auction Centre takes place between 10am and 4pm on Friday, February 9.