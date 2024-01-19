Police issue image of man after employee allegedly assaulted at Lichfield supermarket

The incident took place at Tesco Extra on Church Street just after 10.15am on November 27.

Police say a member of staff at the store, a man in his 30s, suffered a minor eye injury but did not require any medical treatment.

Staffordshire Police has issued a CCTV still of a man who officers would like to speak to in connection with the alleged attack.

The suspect is described as white, of a slim build, around 6ft 2ins tall and in his mid 30s.

He was seen wearing a yellow coat with a denim jacket on top.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 172 of November 27, or via Live Chat on the force's website.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.