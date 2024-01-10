The woman died at St Stephen's Primary School on Church Lane, Fradley, near Lichfield, on Tuesday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that they were called to the scene at 3.40pm, sending two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

The ambulance service has now said that despite receiving advanced life support, nothing could be done to save the woman, who died at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.40pm to a medical emergency on Church Lane, Fradley in Lichfield. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival, we found a woman.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to her. Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, unfortunately it became clear that nothing more could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased."

Police have said the death was being treated as 'non-suspicious'.

The school has been contacted for comment.