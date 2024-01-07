Man caught behind the wheel whilst disqualified gets new ban and a fine

Lionel Moses, who is 39, was seen by police in a red Seat Ibiza on Mill Lane in Shenstone, near Lichfield, on October 26 last year.

Officers carried out checks and found that he was serving a driving disqualification, Cannock Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

When he was confronted, he gave the officers an "altered" version of his own name.

He was charged with driving while disqualified and, for giving an altered name, obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty. He was also charged with driving without valid insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all three charges on Wednesday and was sentenced by District Judge Kevin Grego.

The judge described the offence of driving while disqualifying as "basically putting two fingers up" to the courts.

He handed down a fine of £150 and ordered Moses to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and a contribution to the prosecution costs of £50.

He also banned Moses, of Wensleydale Road in Birmingham, from driving for a further year.