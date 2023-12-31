A proposal has been lodged with Staffordshire County Council for the two form of entry primary school.

If approved, St John's Grange would operate as a 210 capacity co-educational primary school from September 2025 with a requirement for further places identified after a five year period.

The plans also include a 26 place nursery at land off 26 place nursery at land near Turner Road,

The school and nursery would service families living at the new St John's Grange development off Shortbutts Lane which is already under development. As well as 529 homes and a primary school, the 95-acre-site – part of which falls in the green belt – will also feature a park, sports pitches and cycling routes. Building work began in 2021.

A Staffordshire County Council spokesman said they had identified the need for the new primary school which would eventually provide places for 420 children and serve new housing at St John's Grange to the south of Lichfield as well as that at Cricket Lane – if approved it would open in a phased approach at the earliest September 2025.

He said: "The new primary school is being delivered to mitigate the impact of the additional children generated by the new development and that of Cricket Lane which will start in 2025 and the two will eventually bring in total around 1,020 homes to the area.

"Sustainable methods of transport such as walking and cycling to school will be encouraged once the school is open."

Members of the public may view the submitted application, plans and other documents via the Staffordshire Planning web page www.staffordshire.gov.uk/planning

Anyone who wishes to make representations about this application should do so no later than January 17 by commenting on-line via the Staffordshire Planning web page; by emailing to planning@staffordshire.gov.uk; or, by writing to Planning, Policy and Development Control, Staffordshire County Council, c/o 2 Staffordshire Place, Tipping Street, Stafford, ST16 2DH.