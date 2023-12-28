Guests at Premier Inn in Swan Road near Beacon Park were awoken at about 1.55am today after the system was triggered in a room.

Hotel staff have apologised after guests including a woman with mobility issues had to wait outside in strong winds and rain for about 20 minutes while checks were carried out.

A duty manager said: "There was a malfunction in one of the rooms resulting in a full evacuation. Nobody was hurt, the fire brigade came.

"We totally understand that people felt uncomfortable, we kept them informed throughout and have apologised to everyone this morning.

"We followed our policy. Thankfully it wasn't a real fire."

Hotel guest Paul Kelly said: "There was a fault with the alarm system, apparently. The guests, including a woman in a mobility scooter and accompanied by her assistance dog, had to wait outside in strong winds, cold and rain for about 20 minutes.

"The fire service turned up. It wasn't exactly the best night's sleep I've had in a hotel. No-one was hurt though."

The Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that a crew attended to reset the hotel's alarm.