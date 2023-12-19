Egle Kazdaileviciute, who owns Poquito in Lichfield, will be opening between 10am and 2pm to provide free hot food and drinks plus friendly conversation to those who are lonely when many are enjoying special time with friends and family.

Egle said: “I don’t want to see anyone unhappy over the holidays and this is just my way of helping those less fortunate where I live."

She said the restaurant in Tamworth Street had just celebrated its first year of trading in the city, and it was now time to give something back.

Egle Kazdaileviciute with Simon Price

Egle added she would also be adopting the We Love Lichfield community fund, which supports voluntary groups across the district, as her chosen charity for the coming year.

She said she would be adding a discretionary £1 to customers' bills, with money raised donated to the charity fund.

"The Christmas event is just one day, by supporting We Love Lichfield I hope to raise money to help many of the amazing voluntary groups across the area by arranging numerous fundraising events," she added.

"I hope that over the next 12 months I will be able to raise well needed funds for this amazing organisation that does so much for the local community.”

Egle Kazdaileviciute with Simon Price

We Love Lichfield raises money and then distributes the cash as grants across the district. It has distributed £375,000 to nearly 400 groups since it was formed 10 years ago.

We Love Lichfield patron Simon Price said: “I’m delighted that Egle has chosen We Love Lichfield as her 2024 charity of choice. Together we can make a difference across the district.”

Mr Price, who is chief executive of renowned cutlery manufacturer Arthur Price, was so impressed by Egle's generosity that he donated new cutlery to the restaurant.

He said: “Christmas is a special time for families but for some less fortunate the festive season can be very lonely.

"Egle and her team deserve great praise for giving up their time on Christmas Day to help those who would otherwise be alone and I was very humbled to hand over a small gift which I hope will have a big impact not only on Christmas Day but for all the other wonderful events organised throughout the year."