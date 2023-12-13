Council gives green light to buy-out for new multi-screen cinema development in Staffordshire

Lichfield District Council made the landmark decision at its latest full council meeting.

The council said the initiative, developed in partnership with Evolve Estates, marks a significant step in the revitalisation of the city centre and means that the development work can start in earnest in the new year.

Formal plans were recently submitted for the new multi-screen cinema development.

The former Debenhams site at the Three Spires Shopping Centre would be transformed into a four-screen facility, under the plans.

Four neighbouring units would be knocked down to connect the cinema with the wider Birmingham Road Site proposals.

The council considered a proposal to effectively buy out Three Spires Shopping Centre owner Evolve Estates’ interest in the multi-screen facility within two years.

The £3.5 million agreement would see the council “acquire the interests of the cinema development partner".

Council leader Doug Pullen said: “This milestone is the result of extensive negotiations over many months with our partners.

"I am thrilled to launch this gateway project for the Birmingham Road Site, which, after decades of inactivity, signifies a new era for our city.

"We are committed to enhancing leisure and lifestyle opportunities in the district in line with the feedback we received during our extensive consultations with our residents.

"This development is just the beginning of our five-year journey to rejuvenate our city centre.

“The buyback clause gives us the expertise, support, and funding to launch the project whilst giving us the opportunity to retain the future benefits of the scheme in the district.

“People rightly have been keen to know who the new cinema operator will be. Final legal documents are now out with all parties and, upon exchange and completion, we will be able to make a shared announcement.

“I am also looking forward to being able to share news of some exciting new food and beverage brands that will be coming to Lichfield as part of the development and will give details in due course.”