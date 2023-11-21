Specialist school celebrates prestigious award win

Maple Hayes Dyslexia School in Lichfield was awarded the winning gong for Innovation in Independent Education. at the Independent Schools Association (ISA) Awards 2023, hosted by former athlete and Olympic medallist Kriss Akabusi.

The ISA Awards are a celebration of the diverse and fascinating ways in which the 646 schools across the association use their independence to provide something truly special to the children in their care.

Co-Principal Dr Daryl Brown said: “Receiving the ISA Award for Innovation in Independent Education is a testament to the dedication of our team in providing an exceptional learning experience for dyslexic students.

"This accolade reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, specialist education, and fostering an environment where every student can thrive."

CEO of the ISA, Rudolf Eliott Lockhart said: “This is a fantastic set of winners. In all cases, the schools have shown themselves to be outstanding in their category.

"These winners really show the different ways that independence can be used to meet the different and specific needs of pupils.

“The ISA Awards celebrate the way that the different strengths of all pupils are identified and championed by the Heads, teachers, and staff across the schools within our Association.”

The Lichfield school teaches a system called the ‘morphological approach’, which uses a series of icons to make a visual link between meaning and spelling instead of pupils being taught using phonics.

Maple Hayes takes pupils with severe literacy difficulties through an education that gives them the reading and writing skills everyone needs, and usually concludes with an impressive set of GCSE results.

For more details about the school, go to maplehayeshallschool.squarespace.com/