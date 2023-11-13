Life-size statue of Staffordshire charity legend unveiled in London

Sebbie Hall, aged 20, was honoured on World Kindness Day (Monday) at a ceremony near Tower Bridge with Hollywood star Eddie Marsan.

The inspirational Lichfield charity founder was chosen after a nationwide search for the kindest person in the country by KIND Snacks.

Sebbie, who has a rare chromosome anomaly, which has caused him physical and communication difficulties since birth, has been helping people every day since he was 17.

Together with his mum Ashley they set up The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation, which has donated funds in the tens of thousands to individuals, community groups and projects in Staffordshire. The foundation focuses largely on helping vulnerable youngsters – a cause close to Sebbie’s heart.

He has performed thousands of selfless acts big and small - including donating 400 coats and blankets to homeless charities, placing candles along dog walking routes to cheer people up and gifting 800 toys to children’s homes.

The unsung hero and inspiration, Sebbie Hall, received the incredible accolade in recognition of putting kindness above all, every day for the last three years. Just a few years into his adulthood, he has supported over 450 families and put smiles on 3,000 people’s faces.

He said: "Thank you, KIND. I want to make people happy inside. Kindness is my superpower. Now let’s GO and be kind.”

The life-size likeness of 6ft tall Sebbie was produced using 3D scanning technology, printed using recycled materials and stands upon a 1-metre-tall plinth, much like the recognisable statues of historic figures across London. In true Sebbie style, the statue is donned with a cape and boasts a heroic stance symbolising his motto, “kindness is my superpower”.

Mum Ashley said: “We couldn’t believe it when we got the call to say Sebbie had won this prize and were even more shocked when we found out he’d been nominated several times. Kindness is second nature to Sebbie and we’re so pleased to have an opportunity to recognise the positivity that he spreads in the world.”

Sebbie, who completed his first ever 5km race for Liberty Jamboree this weekend, a charity supporting young people with physical or learning difficulties, will be marking World Kindness Day by giving out KIND bars and cards with words of affirmation to strangers in London.

Sam Wainwright, Senior Brand Manager at KIND Snacks said: “It warmed our hearts to see the sheer volume of people selflessly devoting their time and effort to fostering kindness in their communities through our search for the UK’s 2023 Kind Hero. The scale of impact delivered by all our entries was overwhelming.

“Sebbie’s story in particular highlights the importance of kindness and its transformative power in driving positive change for others. Sebbie is a shining example of the far-reaching impact that a long-term commitment to kindness can have and it’s a pleasure to honour him with a statue for World Kindness Day.”

Actor and patron of the Sebbie Hall Foundation, Eddie Marsan, joined Sebbie and his parents at the statue reveal, adding: “Seeing such a young person complete so many selfless kind acts and having such humility is extremely commendable. It’s incredible to see others recognise this and to see Sebbie’s very own statue revealed in an iconic part of London."