Cathedral ready for another year of mesmerising light show

The cathedral will be bathed in light during the show

Lichfield Cathedral has been delighting its visitors for years with an annual Christmas Light Show, with visitors describing the experience as ‘mesmerising and magical’, and ‘perfect to get into the Christmas spirit’.

For 2023, Lichfield Cathedral has promised another spectacular show delivered by the acclaimed animation team: Illuminos, with audio-visual shows on the Bishop’s Palace and West Front and the festive experience will continue inside the Cathedral alongside a visit to the stunning Christmas Tree Festival.

Illuminos will be using the popular carol ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ to tell the Christmas story, introducing visitors to a kind and generous fox who gives gifts to other animals he meets along his journey to see the newborn baby Jesus.

Jan McFarlane, Interim Dean of Lichfield said: “When the team at Illuminos came to us with their concept for 2023 we were blown away.

"Last year they delivered a West Front teaming with singing angels, and we didn’t know how they could top that.

The show in 2023 will be delivered by Illuminos

"‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ is such a recognised and well-loved carol, so with the haunting tune and beautiful lyrics as the backdrop, they will weave in the journey of a fox to the manger.

"The fox represents the outsider, often greeted with suspicion but even so in this story the fox offers what he has to those animals he meets along the way.

"There is something profound in the Christ Child accepting the offerings of those who are treated with suspicion by others.

"We loved this concept so much that we are going to base our Christmas Eve Crib Service on it.

"We invite everyone to come along, this has become somewhat of a tradition for many people from all over the region and if you haven’t been along yet, do come and join in.

"You are always welcome at your Cathedral.”

The Christmas Light Show runs from 5.30pm on December 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 22, with tickets available on the Cathedral’s website at lichfield-cathedral.org/lightshow and priced at £10 per adult, £7.50 per child, £30 for a family ticket, and under three’s for free.

The Christmas Light Show is sponsored by Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

A spokesman for the auctioneers said: “We are delighted to sponsor Lichfield Cathedral’s Christmas Illuminations for the third year.

"This stunning event has become a major festive spectacle in the city, attracting people locally and from across the region to come together and celebrate the joy of this special season.