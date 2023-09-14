Top chef plans second Lichfield restaurant

Top chef Tom Shepherd has announced plans to open his second restaurant in Lichfield.

Chef Tom Shepherd’s first Lichfield restaurant.
He already owns Michelin-starred Upstairs by Tom Shepherd in Bore Street.

He says that he has just begun the process of acquiring a second property in the city for a small plates concept.

Mr Shepherd plans to make it very different from his flagship restaurant. The aim is to open for next summer.

“We are going to try and combine the experiences. Instead of going to Upstairs first, you may be able to go to this second venue before or after your meal, and enjoy what we have to offer there,” he explained.

“My plan is to place an incredible chef in there who will take the food to its own level but we’re going to open up with the mindset of small plates, drinks orientated, and the small plates will develop so you can almost have your own tasting menu.”

