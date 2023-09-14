Top chef plans second Lichfield restaurant

Chef Tom Shepherd’s first Lichfield restaurant.

He already owns Michelin-starred Upstairs by Tom Shepherd in Bore Street.

He says that he has just begun the process of acquiring a second property in the city for a small plates concept.

Mr Shepherd plans to make it very different from his flagship restaurant. The aim is to open for next summer.

“We are going to try and combine the experiences. Instead of going to Upstairs first, you may be able to go to this second venue before or after your meal, and enjoy what we have to offer there,” he explained.