Councillor’s alcohol hell took him from dinners with PM to near homelessness

Councillor Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

Staffordshire County Councillor Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd’s problems grew worse following the death of his grandfather, and at his lowest point he considered taking his own life.

But the 30-year-old has now been clean and sober for a full year, and marked the anniversary of his abstinence by speaking publicly about his battle.

Councillor Loughbrough-Rudd, who represents Lichfield - Burntwood North, said his main problem was with drink, but he also took cannabis on occasion.

He said it first became clear to him that he had a problem early last year, adding: “The alcohol was the worst because that’s what destroyed me.

“I went from having dinners with the prime minister in October 2021, to near homelessness.

“I got to see despair, but I just fought through it.”

He had resigned from his roles as a councillor on Burntwood Town Council and Hammerwich Parish Council. Formerly a Conservative but now sitting as an independent county councillor, he found help at Better Way Recovery.

He added: “I made the decision that this can’t (be allowed) to get worse. I needed help.

“I was really nervous about getting help – but I was met with love and respect.

“The 12-step programme was phenomenal for me. [At first] I thought it wasn’t for me, 'I can’t do that' – but I did.

“I learned I can do it, because that’s what you’ve got to do. The most important thing with addiction is you’ve got to reach out for help.

“It helps you realise you’re not a bad person, you’re an addict. I’ve always believed in redemption, and now I believe in it for myself.

“I used to look at my calendar as a calendar of doom, but now I can look back at every single day from the past year and think of it as a calendar of hope.

“I can’t believe I’m here, but it’s a chance to be a better person and make amends.

“If I can do it, so can anyone else.”

Councillor Loughbrough-Rudd says his mental health is now greatly improved, and he’s regained confidence in himself.

He said: “I have a home now, I have a beautiful flat in a beautiful area.

“My mum can go on holiday now, and not have to worry about me. That peace of mind is the biggest thing my recovery has given to me. That’s absolutely massive, for me.”

He said he now wants to give back and help others, and said he will also continue with his own recovery programme.

He credits both Better Way Recovery and Staffordshire Treatment and Recovery Service (STARS) with helping him to turn his life around.

Better Way Recovery is led and supported by people who have survived active addiction.

All of the charity’s trustees have been effected by addiction in one form or another, whether through themselves or loved ones.

They say their empathy, compassion and understanding of the difficulties people go through may be the difference a person has been longing for.

Better Way Recovery provides a safe place, six-days-a-week, for people who want support with their drug or alcohol problem.

STARS is a drug and alcohol recovery service provided on behalf of Staffordshire County Council.

It aims to help as many people as possible to recover and be free from drug and alcohol dependency.

STARS provide access to experienced and professional teams who work with addicts on their journey to recovery.