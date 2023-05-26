'Cause you are gold': Ex-Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley helps to kickstart elephant art trail in Staffordshire

Tony Hadley signing the golden elephant

The March of the Elephants trail will see around 60 elephant sculptures pop up across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield from July 1, 2024.

The launch event at St Mary’s Hub in Lichfield welcomed Tony as a special celebrity guest.

Prior to attending the event, Tony visited patients, volunteers and staff on the St Giles Hospice inpatient unit in Whittington to see first hand how the funds from the trail will impact people and their loved ones.

Tony Hadley with staff and volunteers at St Giles

He met patient, Colin Frewtell, 85, from Lichfield, along with Colin’s friend, Karen.

Colin said: “It was lovely to have Tony come and visit us in the hospice – he's a really nice man and chatted with me about lots of different things – including The Chase.

“Karen, my friend, is a superfan of Tony’s - she worships him. So, as soon as I knew he was coming, I told her to come along and visit me”

Tony Hadley with patient Colin Frewtell

Following the visit, Tony officially launched the March of the Elephants sculpture trail by unveiling and signing a “gold” elephant sculpture, which will feature on the trail from next summer, before being auctioned off in the autumn to raise vital funds for St Giles.

The 62-year-old singer said: “I was hoping and praying the elephant I unveiled would be gold, and I was right.

"It’s really beautiful and I’m looking forward to seeing the other elephants that will be unveiled.

Tony Hadley with deputy CEO at St Giles Hospice, Elinor Eustace

“I think March of the Elephants is such an amazing project and how can you not want to get behind it. We never know one day, ourselves or one of our loved ones may need hospice care.

"If you can, please dig deep and support this trail to help raise vital funds for St Giles Hospice.

"Had a great day both at the launch and at the hospice – meeting the patients and staff at the hospice was brilliant, and being here has been fantastic, it’s been great to learn more about what's to come in Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield for 2024.”

The golden elephant

Elinor Eustace, deputy chief executive at St Giles Hospice, welcomed everyone to the launch where guest speakers spoke about the benefits of getting involved in the trail, how it will impact people and the difference funds raised from the trail will make.

With the trail going live in summer next year, there are many ways to get involved including sponsoring an elephant.